Murray children save mother's life in emergency medical situation

MURRAY, Utah — On Thursday, Murray City firefighters celebrate Jaylianna Glines and her little brother, Jude, after saving their mother’s life during a scary medical situation.

“It’s amazing. The best thing in the whole entire world,” said Jaylianna.

As a COVID-19 long-hauler, Jami Grove requires around-the-clock oxygen. On December 11, she took that oxygen off — just for a minute — to put a blanket in the washer.

Read - Abominable snowman ding dong ditches in Daybreak to honor dad

"I knew something was wrong,” Jami said. "I collapsed. The next thing I remember, was me rolled over with my oxygen on and my two little ones, five and seven crying."

Terrified, Jaylianna watched her mother fall unconscious. Yet, she didn’t panic.

"I ran downstairs as fast as I can and I got my mom’s oxygen tank. We have a side door and I moved it there and plugged it in and ran as fast as I can upstairs with the oxygen thing,” Jaylianna said.

Five-year-old Jude even put a pulse oxymeter on Jami’s finger. They were actions the children were never taught. However, they watched their mom’s boyfriend, a Murray paramedic, do countless times before. Jami’s oxygen level dropped to 71%. They used her phone to call for help.

Read - Video shows fight between police officer and auto theft suspects in Murray

"It was bad,” Jami said. " That’s why I was, again, really afraid to think about what could have happened if they hadn’t been there."

"I saved her,” said Jaylianna.

The children’s quick thinking under pressure kept their mom out of the hospital. Actions earning their new rank as official junior firefighters in Murray City.

“I’m very impressed by two kids only five and seven-years-old to be able to have the understanding of what was going on. And to come up with they needed to get oxygen on their mother,” said Murray City Fire Chief Jon Harris.

"They are my real-life superheroes. I believe they saved me,” Jami said.