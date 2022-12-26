Watch Now
Murray condo fire leaves families displaced on Christmas

Posted at 7:02 PM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 21:02:24-05

MURRAY, Utah — Two families have been displaced from their homes after a Christmas Day fire damaged units at a Murray condominium complex.

Fire crews were called out to the fire just before 1:30 p.m. at 5900 South 250 West and found flames and heavy smoke on the second floor.

The two units involved in the incident shared a common wall and investigators believe the fire started in that area of the building.

Everyone was safely evacuated, including all pets. One cat that was hiding due to the smoke and noise was rescued by a firefighter.

Families living in two of the four complex units not affected by the fire have been allowed to return to their homes.

