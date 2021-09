MURRAY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.

The man, pictured above, was involved in a recent incident involving "lewdness" at Murray High School, according to a Facebook post by the Murray Police Department.

No further information about the incident was provided.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Mehrer at 801-290-4130 and reference case number MR2021-29420.