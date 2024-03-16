Murray printing group remembers CEO killed in avalanche

MURRAY, Utah — IC Group, a local printing company in Murray, unexpectedly lost its CEO, David Macfarlane, this week.

“He knew people really well,” said David Loach, President of IC Group. “They weren't employees. They were team members. They were family. They were friends, and he's helped so many people over the years.”

Macfarlane dedicated the last 42 years to the company his father founded, said Loach.

“He had ink in his veins,” he said. “He was a print guy. He didn't like to be stuck in a conference room. He wanted to be out on the production floor where the magic happened.”

David, a 64-year-old from Park City, was skiing in the backcountry just across the Idaho-Montana border in a group of five Utah skiers when he was swept away by an avalanche, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in Montana.

“He was probably one of the most experienced backcountry skiers that there is,” said Loach.

Colleagues will remember David for his hard work, but also his love for life, and one devoted to exploring Utah’s great outdoors, said Loach.

“He was a husband,” he said. “He was a father. He was a brother. Outside of the business, he was he was really active. He was fit. He was very health-conscious. He loved to backcountry ski, he loved to hike, he loved to mountain bike. He had mules.”

Although Loach was shocked to hear the news, he says David wasn’t the type to just grow old.

“Dave went out on his terms, which was outdoors, breathing that fresh air that he loved,” said Loach.