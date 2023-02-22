Mush! Sled dogs help beat Salt Lake snow standstill

SALT LAKE CITY — While many Utahns are stuck indoors as a snow storm pounds Utah, one man found a unique and simple solution for getting around town.

Mush!

Benjamin Wood and his two dogs, Summer and Ghost, were spotted sledding through the streets of their Glendale neighborhood utilizing one of the world's oldest modes of transportation.

Neighbors digging out their cars could only wave and smile as Wood and his huskies zipped by.

Wood, who shares a car with his wife, says his dogs are bred to run and pull, and he usually gets 2-3 chances a year to pull out his sled.

On Wednesday, the sled team traveled about 2 miles, and they may head out for another run if conditions allow.