'Maya' one of five K-9 officers killed in line of duty in Salt Lake County since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY — “Mya” joins four other K-9 officers that have been shot and killed in Salt Lake County since 2010.

READ: Suspect in West Jordan shooting was state corrections officer, member of Utah National Guard

Maya's passing comes just two years after the death of “Hondo" with the Herriman Police Department. Hondo was shot during a fugitive arrest on February 13, 2020 and was known as one of the most decorated K-9 officers in the state of Utah.

Herriman PD

READ: Herriman Police and community honor K-9 'Hondo'

In July of 2017, Unified Police K-9 “Dingo” was shot while running after a dangerous fugitive.

UPD

READ: Utah K9 community mourns loss of officer ‘Dingo’

In April of 2016, Unified Police K-9 “Aldo” died after being shot in the middle of a standoff at a Millcreek home.

UPD

READ: Officers, community hold memorial service for K-9 killed in the line of duty

In January of 2010, Midvale Police K-9 “Koda” was killed after chasing a burglary suspect who was cornered in a backyard.

Midvale PD

All of these K-9 officers made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure their handlers and other officers would live to see another day.

