'Maya' one of five K-9 officers killed in line of duty in Salt Lake County since 2010

Posted at 9:11 PM, Feb 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — “Mya” joins four other K-9 officers that have been shot and killed in Salt Lake County since 2010.

Maya's passing comes just two years after the death of “Hondo" with the Herriman Police Department. Hondo was shot during a fugitive arrest on February 13, 2020 and was known as one of the most decorated K-9 officers in the state of Utah.

In July of 2017, Unified Police K-9 “Dingo” was shot while running after a dangerous fugitive.

In April of 2016, Unified Police K-9 “Aldo” died after being shot in the middle of a standoff at a Millcreek home.

In January of 2010, Midvale Police K-9 “Koda” was killed after chasing a burglary suspect who was cornered in a backyard.

All of these K-9 officers made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure their handlers and other officers would live to see another day.

