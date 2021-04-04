Mysterious metal monolith appears in Iron County

CEDAR CITY — A mysterious metal monolith has surfaced in Iron county, months after a monolith discovered in Southeastern Utah gained national attention.

Read: We are not alone? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count

A readers tip to Cedar City News stated the large metal monolith was within the Three Peaks recreation area.

The sculpture appears to be made of three upright stainless steel panels joined together in a triangular prism share. The panels stand about 10 feet tall and are about 4 feet across, St. George News reports.

Read: Well-known Moab slackliner says he took down Utah monolith

Unlike the original monolith, this structure has a button that when pushed, opens a small drawer where one can see a blue LED light illuminating a stylized Egyptian-looking eye, along with a message imprinted on the back of the drawer.

Several small copper strips were also inside the drawer, each bearing the same cryptic three-line message: “HUMAN MAY 4TH | 37.3179604 | 114.9597835.”

Click here to read the full report from St. George News