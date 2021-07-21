Mysterious orb appears in Ogden, cofounds residents

OGDEN, Utah — If aliens have landed in Ogden, they aren't keeping their spacecraft a secret as a mysterious object is sticking out a like a sore thumb and confusing among local residents.

A photo of the massive gray orb was posted to the "You Know You're from Ogden if..." Facebook page Wednesday, with many offering thoughts on what they believed it is.

Aliens was a favorite option, while bio-dome and meth lab were also suggested.

However, the real explanation is a tad less exciting as the orb is actually just the top of a nearly 120-foot silo built at the Geneva Rock Company.

The silo, which was put up Wednesday and is one of two to be built, is used to store fly ash, which is an additive for concrete.

So while aliens may soon one day land on our planet, they haven't done it in Ogden... yet.