Mystery surrounds car found submerged in Jordan River

Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 18, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for answers after finding a submerged car in the Jordan River early Sunday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says officers found the vehicle empty when it was located near 300 South Glendale Street. It's not known what led to the car ending up in the river, but the department's social media implied that it had crashed.

Along with help from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the car was pulled from the river.

To add to the mystery, the car was not reported stolen before it was found.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the department.

