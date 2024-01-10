Mystical Ice Castles finally ready to open for 2024 season

MIDWAY, Utah — It's been weeks of anticipation for Utahns waiting to be transported to a magical realm made of ice located in Midway.

The Ice Castles are a popular tradition that continues to dazzle visitors of all ages, braving the frigid conditions every year for a glimpse at the colorful paradise.

In November, tickets for the winter attraction went on sale, despite abnormally warm temperatures and a lack of snow that continued through December.

Ice sculptors and about 20 ice builders quickly got to work on the mystical experience, harvesting icicles to build fantastic structures and interactive elements.

It seems the recent storms and frigid temperatures provided a final boost to help get the oasis up and running for another season.

Even though unseasonable conditions pushed back the grand opening by a couple of days, the wait is nearly over! The first day to experience the winter wonderland will be on Monday, January 15, beginning at 11 a.m.

Currently, tickets are only listed online as going through February 3, meaning Ice Castle enthusiasts may only have three weeks to explore the ice paradise, depending on the weather.

Visitors can expect "ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights," organizers explained.

FOX 13 News previously reported that the attraction is getting a brand new design this year, making for a new experience for attendees.

As a special, sweet addition, a soda bar serving up drinks and hot chocolate will also serve guests at the attraction.

Tickets are required to visit the spectacular ice fortress, with prices ranging from $19-$25 for adults and $12-$17 for children.