Magical ice castles coming back to Utah with new design

MIDWAY, Utah — The wait is nearly over! Midway's popular ice castles will return this season and tickets go on sale in just a few weeks!

Even though the winter wonderland won't be open for a few more months, construction is already underway to create the experience.

A team of 20 ice artists are already growing and harvesting icicles, building the paradise one piece of ice at a time.

Leaders say Utah is in for a special treat this year as the experience is getting a brand-new design with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and brand-new sculptures completely made of ice.

Lights, igloos and horse-drawn sleigh wagon rides will transform the ice into a truly magical experience.

For those wanting a sweet treat while visiting the attraction, a soda bar by "Quench It!" will serve up delicious drinks, a new feature this season.

Ice Castles in Midway usually open in late December or early January but exact opening and closing dates depend entirely on the weather.

As Utah experienced a record-breaking winter last year, Ice Castles opened their season before Christmas in 2022, which was earlier than ever before.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 29 at 9 a.m.