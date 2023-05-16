Myton man arrested on felony charges for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Another Utah resident has been charged for their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Odin Meacham, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with several felony counts, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Meacham is the 13th Utah resident to be charged with crimes related to the riot outside the Capitol building months after the 2020 election. Five deaths have been connected to the riot, along with millions in damage and thousands of arrests.

Court documents allege Meacham was part of a group that congregated on a Capitol terrace before he attempted to pull a bike rack from law enforcement officers that were trying to hold the line. Seconds later, Meacham was seen rushing towards officers with a wooden pole, hitting one officer in the upper body.

Minutes later, Meacham picked up a metal pole and threw it at another officer. He then grabbed an officer's baton and attempted to take it.

In the months following the attack, Meacham was identified as a participant through body cameras and closed circuit video. However, it wasn't until March 2023 when a witness positively identified Meacham in photos and claimed that he had traveled to Washington around the time of the riot.

A website shows Meacham as an MMA fighter with a 6-1 record, although it lists his last fight having taken place in 2014.

Meacham's case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.