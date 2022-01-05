National Parks announce 5 days of free admission in 2022

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get out more — especially, to visit one of America's great national parks — you'll get a few freebies if you visit on one of the dates listed below.

However, you should plan ahead of time and keep in mind the masking rules, which apply "regardless of COVID vaccination status," according to the park service.

In 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) will waive entrance fees for all parks on select days throughout the year.

The free entrance days, according to the service, are intended to encourage Americans to visit the more than 400 federal park sites.

Admission fees will be waived on these days:

Monday, January 17 – MLK Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, September 24 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File Zion National Park is, and will most likely always be Utah's most-visited national park.

According to the National Park Service, 237 million people visited America's national parks in 2020.

Then, in 2021, visitor numbers skyrocketed as millions of Americans yearned to get outside following months of isolation and separation due to COVID-19.

Last July was reportedly Yellowstone's busiest month in park history.

Parks have been taking precautions to avoid overcrowding.

Arches National Park in Utah is developing a new timed ticketed entry system to limit mass attendance and "overtourism." While Zion National Park is implementing a new lottery system for Angel's Landing.

We wish you a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season!



The parks service mantra is: "Recreate responsibly."

Before visiting a park, the service recommends checking the park's website and official social media accounts to see if it is open for business.