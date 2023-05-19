Native American dancers push for new Utah national park

WASHINGTON — Native American hoop dancers traveled to Washington, D.C. in an effort to prod lawmakers into protecting the Great Salt Lake by creating a new national park in Utah.

Michael and Terry Goedel performed in front of crowds outside the White House Friday as part of a coalition of BYU students and environmental activists. While in the nation's capital, the group presented research to the U.S. Department of the Interior and members of Congress that shows what a new national park would do for the lake.

According to the hoop dancers, the performance told the story of a small bird that grows, all the while seeing the world develop along with other animals and plants. The dance is intended to showcase the importance of the environment, with the bird representing those who depend on the lake.

"Without all those things, we're losing an important element of what the Great Spirit gave to us,and our part is to make sure that those animals, those creatures continue to have that accessible to them," said Terry Goedel. "So the hoop dance goes hand in hand with the importance of keeping the Great Salt Lake as is because that is our habitat, that is our life."

A recent survey conducted by BYU students showed that creating what would be Utah's sixth national park would receive 67% of bipartisan support in the state.