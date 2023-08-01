Watch Now
Nearly 12,000 without power after crane accident in Salt Lake City area

Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 19:41:49-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 12,000 customers are without power in the Sugar House are of Salt Lake City after a crane hit several power lines.

Salt Lake City police say the incident occurred near 2100 South and 900 East, leaving multiple power lines on the ground.

Rocky Mountain Power reports a large power outage with currently 11,585 customers without service as of 5:30 p.m. The company estimates that power will be restored before 9:30 p.m.

Police said there are no fires and injuries connected to the incident, but traffic is being impacted on 900 East from 2100 South to 2700 South.

