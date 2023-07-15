Power restored to nearly 3,000 Utah customers without service on sweltering day

SALT LAKE CITY — Power has been restored to nearly 3,000 customers across Utah who were without service Saturday as temperatures begin to soar on what is expected to be the hottest weekend of the year.
Almost 2,000 customers were located in the Salt Lake City area. Another 1,000 are in northern Utah centered around Ogden.
Rocky Mountain Power said it had restored the service to those in the Salt Lake are just after 1 p.m. There is no word on a restoration of power to the remainder of those without service.
As of 12:30 p.m., temperatures in Salt Lake City had reached 90 degrees and are forecast to go higher, with temperatures predicted to hit the century mark or higher beginning Sunday.
SafeElectricity.org suggests the following for those customers who lose power on a hot day:
- Dress in loose, lightweight clothing and stay on the coolest, lowest level of your home.
- Use natural ventilation to cool homes, and use battery-powered fans.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.
- Keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed. A freezer that is half full or full can keep foods frozen 24 to 48 hours. Foods can stay safe in an unopened refrigerator up to four hours. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.
- Use safe alternative food preparations. A barbecue grill is an excellent way to prepare food. Always grill outside.
- Close all drapes and blinds on the sunny side of your residence.
- Take your family and pets to a basement or other cool location if you have one. Also consider going to an air-conditioned public place during warmer daytime hours.