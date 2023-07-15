Power restored to nearly 3,000 Utah customers without service on sweltering day

SALT LAKE CITY — Power has been restored to nearly 3,000 customers across Utah who were without service Saturday as temperatures begin to soar on what is expected to be the hottest weekend of the year.

Almost 2,000 customers were located in the Salt Lake City area. Another 1,000 are in northern Utah centered around Ogden.

Rocky Mountain Power said it had restored the service to those in the Salt Lake are just after 1 p.m. There is no word on a restoration of power to the remainder of those without service.

As of 12:30 p.m., temperatures in Salt Lake City had reached 90 degrees and are forecast to go higher, with temperatures predicted to hit the century mark or higher beginning Sunday.

SafeElectricity.org suggests the following for those customers who lose power on a hot day:

