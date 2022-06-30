Need Fourth of July weekend plans? Here's a list of events going on across Utah

It's no secret that Utahns love to get in a patriotic spirit by participating in events, races, festivals and more in the community. Here's a list of some of the events going on across the state! Do you know of an event that isn't on this list? Tell us about it by sending us an email.

Salt Lake County:

Utah County:

July 2: Stadium of Fire (tickets required) - Featuring Tim McGraw, Marie Osmond, a flyover from F-30 jets and firworks show

July 4: Grand Parade - Begins at 9:00 a.m. in Provo and entertainment parade begins at 8:00 a.m.

July 4: Lehi celebration - 4:00 p.m. at Thanksgiving Point, food vendors, games, outdoor fun, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.-

Davis County:

July 2-4 : Kaysville July 4 celebration

July 2: Movie in the Park - "Encanto" movie at dusk at Barnes Sportsplex. Food trucks at the event. July 3: Patriotic Devotional - 7:00 p.m. at Davis High Auditorium, Gov. Spencer Cox and Colonel Craig R. Andrle will speak. July 4: Community breakfast at 6:30 a.m., 5K/10K races, parade, music and food trucks, fireworks at 10:00 p.m. at Barnes Park.

July 4: West bountiful celebration - Begins at 7:30 a.m. with flag raising at city hall, parade at 10:30 a.m., activities and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

July 1-4: Centerville celebration

July 1: Spike ball tournament at 6:00 a.m. July 2: Parade at 9:00 a.m., live entertainment, concert in the park, fireworks at dusk July 4: 5K freedom run, main street parade at 9:00 a.m.

July 2-4: Clearfield celebration

July 2: Pool bash, movie in the park July 3: Patriotic concert July 4: Parade, 5K run, freedon festival with fireworks at 10:00 p.m.



Washington County:

July 4: St. George celebration - Events begin at 6:30 a.m. and include a 4K race, food booths, carnivals, games and more. Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. All events will take place at Historic Town Square.

July 4: Springdale celebration - Pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., parade at 9:00 a.m.

July 4: Hurricane City celebration - Breakfast at 8:00 a.m., parade at 8:30 a.m., patriotic program, bounce houses, free swim, fireworks at 10:00 p.m. at Sand Hollow State Park.

Summit County:

July 1-3: Forum Fest - Live music, fireworks, drone light shows in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

July 1: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. July 2: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00p.m. July 3: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

July 4: Park City celebration - Pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m., 5K run, rugby games, volleyball, live music, no fireworks

Tooele County:

July 3 & 4: Tooele Bit 'N Spur Rodeo - Gates open at 6:30 p.m. fireworks on July 4 after the rodeo.

July 2 & 4: Sounds of Freedom festival with Tooele City

July 2: Concert at 8:00 p.m., fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4: Breakfast at 7:00 a.m., parade at 9:00 a.m.





Weber County:

July 4: Hunstville celebration - Fun run, flag raising ceremony, parade at 10:00 a.m., games, patriotic program, fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m.

July 4: North Ogden Cherry Days - Sunrise ceremony, breakfast and 5K at 7:00 a.m., parade at 10:00 a.m., other activities throughout the day, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Iron County:

July 2: Classic Auto Show - Hosted at Mountain View Ranch in Parowan from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Enjoy BBQ, waffle cone ice cream, cowboy poetry and of course, classic cars.

July 4: Parowan City celebration - Parade at 10:00 a.m., fireworks at dusk at the Iron County faigrounds

July 4: Cedar City celebration - Begins at 9:30 a.m. with parade and other activities, fireworks after dark at the Cedar City airport.

July 4: Enoch City celebration - Begins at 7:00 a.m. with 5K. Hot dogs at 5:30 p.m., orchestra, kids games, annual Wings of Death challenge. Fireworks in Cedar City.

July 4: Brian Head celebration - Enjoy trails and mountain activities, live music and drinks beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Brian Head Resort. No fireworks, entrance fee is $10 a person.

Cache County:

July 2: Logan Fireworks Show - 10:00 p.m. at Willow Park

June 30, July 1 & 2: Cache Valley cruise in - 8:00 a.m. Thursday - Saturday at the Cache County Fairgrounds

July 4: Hyrum City celebration - parade at 10:00 a.m., activities throughout the day, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Carbon County:

July 1 & 2: Scofield Pleasant Valley Days and 5K run

Box Elder County:

July 4: Brigham City July 4 celebration - Concert, horseshoes and fireworks at Rees Pioneer Park.

Millard County:

July 4: Delta City celebration - sunrise salute at 6:00 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., park activities, patriotic program, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

July 4-6: Fillmore Field of Honor - 200 flags will fly in solemn formation in a patriotic tribute.

July 2 & 4 - Fillmore City celebration -

July 2: Children's parade and dinner, movie night July 4: Breakfast at 7:00 a.m., freedom run, parade at 10:00 a.m., 10:00 p.m. fireworks



Wasatch County:

July 4: Freedom Train - Patriotic 90 minute trip with the Heber Valley Railroad. Train leaves at 8:00 a.m., admission required.

July 4: Midway City celebration - Activities begin at 6:00 a.m., pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Kane County:

July 4: Kanab's celebration - Begins at 6:00 a.m., with cannons, then 5K fun run, parade at 9:30 a.m., other festivities throughout the day and fireworks at night.

Duchesne County: