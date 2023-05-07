Nephi hospital safe after receiving bomb threat; Suspect arrested

NEPHI, Utah — A suspect was arrested Saturday for calling in a bomb threat to a hospital in Nephi.

The Central Valley Medical Center wrote in an announcement on Facebook that it "received a call that a suspected bomb threat was going to take place" Saturday morning. Details about the nature of the threat were not provided.

The hospital then put precautionary safety measures in place while multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the threat.

Police cleared the threat by 2:30 p.m., and the person who allegedly made the threat was identified and arrested. Their name has not been released.

"We want to thank our hospital staff as well hospital security for their fast action in keeping our patients and employees safe, along with all agencies who responded," CVMC officials wrote in the update.