Never mind! UTA changes plans, will now keep classic Comet cars

SALT LAKE CITY — The long goodbye for some of the Utah Transit Authority's most iconic train cars was neither long nor a goodbye.

In a quick reversal from plans announced just 24 hours earlier, UTA said that it will no longer be retiring its FrontRunner train Comet cars early next month.

On Tuesday, a UTA Instagram post claimed the 50-year-old cars had reached their serviceable lifespan and would be removed from tracks on April 2.

However, in a Facebook post Wednesday, UTA said that not only will the Comet cars remain in the fleet, but that the agency is "actively looking at options for acquiring more vehicles to prepare for our future growth."

Wednesday's post did say the Comet cars would eventually be removed, but those plans have yet to be "finalized."

"In the meantime, keep enjoying the Comet cars!," the post said.