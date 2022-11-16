New billion-dollar Utah State Prison experiences water pipe break

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.

The water break happened in the Dell unit and was repaired Wednesday morning just after 9:30 a.m.

FOX 13 Investigates: Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe

In the absence of running water, portable toilets were brought in and clean water was distributed for drinking and other needs, officials explained.

"The Department is appreciative of its staff jumping into action to ensure the women's needs were met," officials said in an email to FOX 13 News. "We understand utility interruption can be uncomfortable, as it is to any of us when this occurs, and we appreciate everyone's patience."

The Utah State Prison cost over a billion dollars to complete and was finished in June 2022.