New Census numbers show Utah growth slowed, yet it was the fastest-growing state

The 2010 census showed Utah's populartion growing nearly 24 percent since 2000. Nevada grew a lot faster, and Arizona also edged out the Beehive State.

In 2020, Utah's growth slowed to 18.4 percent — but that led the nation, according to Census numbers released this week.

According to the count, Utah is home to 3.27 million people, which is 507,000 more than the 2010 census counted.

Another way to look at it: Utah added the population equivalent of about two-and-a-half Salt Lake Cities over 10 years.

Utah is the 42nd least dense state, with about 40 people per square mile.

But in arid Utah, we huddle around water. Three-fourths of us live in four counties on the Wasatch front — Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah — and if those counties were a state, it would be the 6th most crowded in the country.

On the political side of things, we will still have just four representatives in Congress, each one of them representing 819,000 people. The national average is 761,000 per district.

That may make you think Utah was on the precipice of earning a fifth seat, but FOX 13 crunched the numbers and found that 16 were ahead of Utah in the line for more clout in D.C.