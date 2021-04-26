Utah grows more than any state, but fails to add new congressional district

WASHINGTON — Utah will not add a fifth congressional district after numbers from the 2020 census were released Monday.

Census numbers show Utah had a population increase of 18.4 percent, the largest of any state between 2010 and 2020. However, the increase was not enough to add another U.S. House seat.

Utah's population rose by over 507,000 people to 3,271,616 in the last 10 years.

Only six states added seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, while seven states lost seats.

Colorado, Montana and Oregon were the only western states to add seats after the census showed the population had increased in those states.

Although Utah will not add a new member to the its congressional delegation, the state is still preparing to redraw new boundaries for congress, state legislature and school board this year.

The Utah State Legislature and a voter-approved independent commission will offer two paths for redistricting.

Overall, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4 increase that was the second-slowest ever.

States in the Republican-led South and West added congressional seats in Texas, Florida and North Carolina. California, along with northern and midwestern states Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia all lost one seat.