New Command Sgt. Maj. now top NCO at Dugway Proving Ground

DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah — A new command sergeant major was welcomed at Dugway Proving Ground Thursday.

Command Sgt. Maj. Mauvet M. Rawls is now the top noncommissioned officer at the sprawling military facility in Utah’s west desert.

The assumption of responsibility ceremony took place at Dugway School in which the installation colors were passed from Col. Scott D. Gould, Commander of Dugway Proving Ground, to Command Sgt. Maj. Rawls.

“You are the right command sergeant major to assume responsibility, and you will continue building on the work that has been done previously,” Col. Gould said. “Your reputation of making a difference and creating positive impacts precedes you from all the great work you’ve done during your career leading up to this point.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Rawls comes to Dugway Proving Ground from Fort Hood, Texas, where she served in the same role at the Soldier Recovery Unit, formally known as the Warrior Transition Unit and the interim command sergeant major at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

She said she looks forward to working with the soldiers and employees at Dugway.

“I am honored to be your Command Sergeant Major and I pledge to give my very best every day.”

