New details revealed in Logan kidnapping case, suspect arrested

LOGAN, Utah — A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman near Logan High School.

Carlos Cisneros-Diaz, 34, is now facing multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and assault with substantial bodily injury.

The original incident happened on March 15 when a woman was walking near 300 South 150 West in Logan. She reported a man wearing black clothes and a face mask jumped out from behind a parked car and grabbed her, attempting to throw her in his trunk.

The woman struggled against the man and he punched her in the face, leaving a cut below her eye, police reported.

The Logan Police Department said that after photos were released of the vehicle involved in the kidnapping attempt, Brigham City Police contacted them with the belief they arrested the driver of the involved vehicle for driving under the influence at around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the car that belonged to Cisneros-Diaz and found a single flip flop sandal. According to police, the matching sandal was located at the scene of the attempted kidnapping.

Cisneros-Diaz later admitted to police that he had been drinking and left home after he got in an argument with his wife. He also told police that he saw a woman walking along the street, believed she was his wife and went to grab her.

Police report that Cisneros-Diaz told them he realized the woman was not his wife and ran away from the area.

The incident is still under investigation, Logan Police report.