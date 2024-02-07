New drive underway to create Butch Cassidy State Monument in Utah

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah — With the same tenacity shown by the legendary cowboy himself, Utah lawmakers are once again attempting to make the childhood home of Butch Cassidy a state monument.

Filed Tuesday in the Utah State Legislature, the resolution's sponsors aim to create Butch Cassidy State Monument on land near the home that still stands outside Circleville.

Despite previous failed attempts to seek the designation for the site, the resolution sponsored by Rep. Carl Albrecht says "that it is in the best interest of Piute County to preserve and maintain the Butch Cassidy Home as a state monument."

The wooden home sits just off U.S. Highway 89 and has become a popular stop for fans of the legendary cowboy who gained fame along with his partner, "Sundance Kid" Harry Longabaugh, as a bank and train robbers who eventually fled to South America. The duo was immortalized in the 1969 film starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Cassidy was born in 1866 and grew up in the Circleville home until leaving as a teenager.

Although the land were the home sits is currently privately owned, it would be leased to the state to create a monument. The resolution states that a land lease agreement with the property owners and Piute and Garfield counties, which would manage the monument, has already been reached.

