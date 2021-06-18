New fire restrictions in Utah take place Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — With continuing hot temperatures and no rain in sight, new fire restrictions are going into effect Friday.

The newest restrictions come from the U.S. Forest Service and apply to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Beginning Friday, campfires and charcoal briquettes will only be allowed in designated areas.

Smoking will be limited to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, recreation sites, or general areas that have at least three feet of no flammable material.

The Forest Service says new, more strict restrictions could go into effect if conditions worsen.

Utah's office of the Bureau of Land Management will have similar restrictions going into place Friday.

Those restrictions include limiting campfires, banning smoking outside of a vehicle, fireworks and the use of explosives.

The BLM initiated those restrictions earlier this week for Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.

The Department of Natural Resources and Utah's Division of Wildlife Management also have their own restrictions on fires, target shooting and fireworks.

