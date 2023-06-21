New Jack in the Box draws massive lines, long waits in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The fanfare may have been dialed down, but that didn't cool the masses from showing up for the return of Jack in the Box to Salt Lake City.

Massive lines and waits were the order of the day Wednesday when the fast food restaurant opened its doors at 61 East 2100 South. One person who showed up on Day 1 claimed the wait had reached three hours to place an order.

Scott Taylor Line outside new Jack in the Box

In overhead drone video, vehicles hoping to use the drive thru were seen lined up around the block and into side streets.

Scott Taylor

Earlier this year, Jack in the Box announced it would open 10 new locations in northern Utah. Along with Salt Lake City, other restaurants will soon pop up in Layton, Ogden, Logan, Saratoga Springs and South Jordan, and Kaysville, Orem, Provo and Pleasant Grove have been proposed.

Rachael Rees Parking outside new Jack in the Box

While some of the new locations will be owned by the company, others will be franchised.

