New part-owner Dwyane Wade applauds Utah governor for supporting Jazz minority scholarship program

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox recently faced backlash from certain political corners for supporting a scholarship program sponsored by the Utah Jazz, but standing by his position got him some recognition from an NBA legend.

WHAT WILL YOU DO TO STOP THE UTAH JAZZ FROM ACTING IN THIS RACIST MANNER? WELL I DON'T THINK IT'S RACIST...>

THAT WAS THE COMMENT THAT STARTED A BIT OF CONTROVERSY FOR GOVERNOR COX. APPEARING ON A LOCAL RADIO SHOWS 'ASK THE GOVERNOR' PROGRAM… [Anchor:AMY] {***AMY***}THEN GOVERNOR COX DEFENDED THE UTAH JAZZ SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM, WHICH OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS TO UNDERREPRESENTED STUDENTS OF COLOR.

THE JAZZ SENT FOX 13 THE SPECIFICS ON THEIR SCHOLARSHIP… THEY SAY THE REASON IS "PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE UNDERREPRESENTED IN THE CLASSROOM AND WORKFORCE RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE POPULATION, WITH BLACK AND AFRICAN AMERICAN, HISPANIC AND LATINX, AND NATIVE AMERICAN AND ALASKA NATIVE GROUPS REMAINING HALF AS LIKELY AS THEIR WHITE PEERS TO HAVE A BACHELOR'S DEGREE OR HIGHER"...

AND KAYSVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER MICHELLE BARBER TWEETED OUT HER SUPPORT FOR GOVERNOR COX...

WHICH LEAD TO NEW PARTIAL OWNER, AND N-B-A ALL-STAR, DWAYNE WADE TO SAY IN RESPONSE...

"AT-SPENCER-J-COX... YOU'RE THE REAL M-V-P...".

