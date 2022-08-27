New plans unveiled for Glendale Regional Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Public Lands Department released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.

As FOX 13 NEWS previously reported, there has been much discussion about what to do with the area, with demolition of the water park beginning last October.

The renovation of the area is being funded by Land and Water Conservation Fund, which requires SLC Public lands to provide publicly accessible outdoor recreation to the Glendale community by 2024.

"The chance to develop the park is significant for several reasons," the opening statement of the website reads. "The Salt Lake City Public Land’s Master Plan identifies a need for investment in Westside parks and enhancing park spaces along the Jordan River."

The web page goes on to explain the goals of the master to increase access to water recreation and improve the habitats along the Jordan River. They hope to have the park situated between the Glendale Golf Course, Glendale Neighborhood Park, the 1700 South River Park, and the Jordan River Parkway, connecting to the trail with the same name.

The website also showcases a number of renderings showing what officials hope the park will look like upon completion, with sections highlighting an "all ages, all abilities" playground, a community plaza for local events, a hilltop overlook offering views as well as locations for biking, hiking, and sledding during the winter.

It also includes a full map that highlights 30 specific park landmarks, including skating areas, an outdoor pool, flexible community spaces, and even a boat ramp for those who wish to kayak in the Jordan River among other highlights.

If you'd like to take a look at this new version of the master plan, you can find the website here.

They have also posted a Spanish-language version of the master plan.