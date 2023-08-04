New POST Director chosen after previous choice voted out of consideration

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Months after it was decided Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby would not be considered for the role of POST Director, a new decision has been made on who will lead the division.

Travis Rees was selected to be the new Director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Division.

Officials report Rees joined the West Jordan Police Department in 1995 and has had an "illustrious" career there, where he served as a Deputy Chief.

Rees has also led teams within the Department of Public Safety, including the Special Emergency Response (SERT) Team.

Throughout his more than two decades in law enforcement, Rees has earned training certifications and has served in many roles including as an investigator, supervisor and administrator.

“I’m confident that under Travis’s guidance, POST will continue to flourish and uphold its commitment to professional excellence in law enforcement," said Jess L. Anderson, Commissioner for Utah Department of Public Safety. "His extensive experience and dedication to community safety will make him an exceptional addition to the DPS and POST team.”

The selection of Rees comes months after the previous selection, Sheriff Jared Rigby, was voted out of consideration after a video was published by FOX 13 News that some say was an example of Rigby bullying and intimidating a witness as part of a use-of-force investigation.

Rees will be sworn-in early next week.