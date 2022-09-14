New report ranks Utah as worst state for road rage nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is topping the list of a study that residents might not be proud of.

People across the country tend to claim their state has the worst drivers, but a new report backs up Utahns in saying that drivers in the beehive state have the worst road rage nationwide.

So, if you've ever been on the receiving end of a rude gesture, honking or tailgating while on a Utah road - know that you aren't alone.

The report from Forbes Advisor surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country, at least 100 from each state.

Results found that 76% of participants in Utah had experienced another driver honking at them in frustration.

Of those surveyed, 58% of Utah respondents said they had received an offensive gesture while on the road.

Researchers also found that about 27% of Utah drivers said they knew of someone within the state who had been injured due to road rage.

The study comes just one day after a man was shot in the face due to a road rage incident in Taylorsville.

The table below shows the ranking of each state in the study:

