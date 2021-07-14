New signs encourage people to save water during drought

SALT LAKE CITY — New signs are encouraging Utah residents to save water during the state's extreme drought.

“In recorded history, we haven’t seen a drought like this,” said Todd Adams, Director of the Utah Division of Water Resources.

The department hopes the signs will change people’s mindsets when it comes to conserving precious water.

“We didn’t get the runoff that we needed, our reservoirs are at low capacity, it’s been hot, it’s been dry, it’s just been a bad bad year, water year,” said Adams.

The signs say "Yellow is the new green," "Dormant not dead," and Doing our part to save water;" it’s an effort to get Utahns to cut back on watering lawns.

“Grass needs about a half-an-inch a month to survive. It will go dormant and it will look really yellow, but it will survive and when conditions improve, it will come back,” Adams said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is asking people in the northern half of the state to only water lawns twice a week, and in the southern half, three times a week.

“On an average quarter-acre lot in Utah, if you cut out one savings, one watering, you’ll save about 3000 gallons of water,” added Adams.

Those looking to display one of the new signs, can CLICK HERE to print out one of their own.