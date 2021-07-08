Utah official says drought recovery could take years

SALT LAKE CITY — With 98% of the state remaining under extreme or exceptional drought conditions, a Utah official said Thursday it's unlikely there will be enough rain this summer to recover in 2021, and possibly much longer.

“Utah’s precipitation is down about 38% this year compared to an average year. It’s extremely unlikely we can make up that deficit between now and the end of the watering year on Sept. 30,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed.

The stark comments come as Utah has received just 17 inches of precipitation in the 2021 water year which runs from October 2020 through September, exactly 10 inches below what the state normally receives. The state would need to see 10 inches of rainfall during a time when Utah typically receives around five inches, according to the latest drought report.

"When we consider future patterns, we should not expect an immediate recovery from this extreme drought." said Steed. "We anticipate it will take time, possibly years, to climb out of this drought.”

Streamflow around the state remains low, meaning reservoirs are getting less water. Reservoir levels dropped over the past week from 61% storage to 59%, with 26 of Utah's largest reservoirs going below 55% capacity.

One bit of good news, though small, is that soil moisture improved slightly and is now 6% drier than average compared to 11% a week ago.

The Great Salt Lake remains about three inches above its record low level of 4,194.4 feet, though officials say modeling shows it will break the record in July. A startling image showing the current state of the Great Salt Lake compared to how it looked in 1986 was included in the report.