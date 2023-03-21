New Utah state flag becomes official as Cox signs bill, executive order

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new state flag is now officially "official" after Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill and an executive order Tuesday declaring it, well... official.

Cox signed both the executive order and Senate Bill 31 which passed earlier this month by an 18-to-9 vote. The governor had supported the bill as it made its way through the Utah State Legislature earlier this year.

"Our traditional Utah state flag has been a symbol of faith, diligence and strength to Utahns, and will continue to fly at the state Capitol along with the new state flag of Utah," tweeted Cox.

The original state flag was created back in 1903 by the Daughters of the American Revolution and was adopted by the legislature on March 9, 1911.

A move to the new flag became surprisingly confrontational during the legislative session with many voicing their disapproval over the change. Groups rallied against the new flag, sporting stickers that read "Don't Cancel Our Culture.

However, most saw a desire for a change and the new flag was chosen after thousands submitted ideas for a new design.

Critics of the flag launched a citizens referendum to overturn the law, needing roughly 134,000 signatures by mid-April to qualify for the ballot. As of Tuesday morning, the group had turned in a total of 137 signatures.

The flag change won't take effect until 2024.