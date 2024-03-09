New Utah state flag officially unfurled over Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — While it has flown over the state for months, Utah's new emblem of pride became the official state flag during a ceremony Saturday.

Gov. Spencer Cox and other dignitaries were on hand as the new flag was unfurled on the steps of the Utah State Capitol.

"I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish over the past few years, and I'm proud of the people who helped make it happen," said the governor during the ceremony. "I love this state, I love her people and I want to congratulate her people on their new flag.

It's been nearly a year since the Utah State Legislature voted to move forward with the new flag design, which Cox later signed into law. Because of the immediate interest, the flag has been used across the state for months, though never in an official capacity until Saturday.

Over 5,700 designs and ideas were submitted during the process of designing the new flag, with residents getting the chance to vote on their favorite.

"For the first time in state history, we actually have a flag with input from the people of Utah," said Cox. "That's never happened before."

The design incorporates Utah's iconic beehive with white representing the northern mountains and Native American tribes, along with the red rock canyons of southern Utah.

The old version of the flag has now been designated as the state's historic flag and will still be flown on legal holidays.