New wildfire in southern Utah visible from I-15; Campground evacuated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire was started Sunday afternoon in southern Utah and has forced some campers to evacuate.

State wildfire officials have named it the Oak Grove Fire. It is located about nine miles northwest of Leeds.

It was initially estimated at one acre but has since grown to five acres. Wildland firefighters are working to contain and suppress the blaze, including crews on the ground and four small air tankers.

The Oak Grove Campground has been evacuated.

A fairly large smoke plume from the fire is visible from I-15, as well as towns in the area.

Christina Oliekan The Oak Grove Fire seen from Hurricane, Utah

The fire's cause is under investigation.