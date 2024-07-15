New wildfire near Flaming Gorge grows to 500+ acres

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a wildfire that was sparked near Flaming Gorge Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning south of the expansive reservoir on the Utah side, with Flaming Gorge Resort saying it's about one mile away from there.

Officials with Ashley National Forest initially estimated the fire at 30-50 acres. By Saturday evening, it had grown to 587 acres. Utah Wildfire Info has dubbed it the "Speirs Fire."

Forest officials added that it was sparked by lightning.

Air resources — including helicopters, air tankers and smokejumpers — have been responding to work on containment. It is at 0 percent containment as of Sunday evening.

There are no structures threatened nor any evacuations at this time.