Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New wildfire near Flaming Gorge grows to 500+ acres

Speirs Fire near Flaming Gorge (2).jpg
Flaming Gorge Resort/Ashley National Forest
Speirs Fire near Flaming Gorge (2).jpg
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jul 14, 2024

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a wildfire that was sparked near Flaming Gorge Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning south of the expansive reservoir on the Utah side, with Flaming Gorge Resort saying it's about one mile away from there.

Officials with Ashley National Forest initially estimated the fire at 30-50 acres. By Saturday evening, it had grown to 587 acres. Utah Wildfire Info has dubbed it the "Speirs Fire."

Forest officials added that it was sparked by lightning.

Air resources — including helicopters, air tankers and smokejumpers — have been responding to work on containment. It is at 0 percent containment as of Sunday evening.

There are no structures threatened nor any evacuations at this time.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere