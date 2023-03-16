NFL receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. serving up free coffee in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After 8 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. is well-used to receiving; but on Friday he'll be the one giving at his brand Utah new coffee shop.

While the former All-Pro searches for a new team to play for, Beckham Jr. will open the doors at his Royal Coffee Roasting at 7173 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan. To celebrate the opening of his second store in Utah after the Riverton location, staff will be offering free drinks and merchandise all day Friday.

"I'm excited to be bringing my passion for great coffee to Salt Lake City," said Beckham Jr., who's not expected to make an appearance. "Coffee has always been a part of my daily routine, and I'm thrilled to extend our Royal family to the Utah market."

Apart from the coffee, Royal Coffee Roasting also serves flavored sodas, teas, energy drinks, shakes and smoothies.