Nicht mehr! Parents angered over district's plans to end Dual Language Immersion program

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Parents in Tooele County are concerned after the local school district is making changes to its Dual Language Immersion program, including phasing out some languages.

Tooele County School District's Russian immersion program is a large part of Aubrey Bracken's three kids' experience at Overlake Elementary.

"The interest that they have in a foreign country, the way that it's expanded their mind, the things that they can learn and comprehend," she said.

Now, Bracken's youngest son won't be able to study Russian like his older brothers since the district is phasing out Russian, Chinese and German.

"He speaks a little bit himself, he knows how to sing happy birthday, and he's already been practicing to go to this program and to know, as of right now, he won't be able to participate is devastating as a mother," Bracken said.

Students at West Elementary will be able to finish their German program and the other languages being phased out, but parents are worried about the future of the school and its teachers.

"Several years back they made West a magnet school so that means there is not an English option at West," explained parent Toni Young. "You can't go there if you're not in [the program]. We've already shown that teachers will not stick around because if their program is being phased out, their job now has a time limit and they're seeking employment elsewhere"

The district say it is planning to make West Elementary a boundary school again, but they understand the program's changes are hard for everyone involved.

"It comes down to the demand that we have for those classes as we've seen the enrollment dip after the original enthusiasm and excitement for it," explained district spokesperson Brett Valdez. "Hopefully, this is a way to keep this a program that can thrive."

Valdez added that the district does not plan on any layoffs.

Even though a decision has been made, parents aren't giving up their efforts to keep the programs alive.

"Give us the opportunity to increase enrollment, increase attrition rates over the timespan they've proposed for future programs and give us the opportunity to make that up ourselves," said Bracken.

The district will begin implementing their Dual Language Immersion transition plan when enrollment for the next school year opens in January.