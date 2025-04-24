Nihon Matsuri, pond skims, car shows and MORE events happening across Utah this Earth Day weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with Easter-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Clearfield High School Car Show - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Clearfield High School will host a FREE event featuring a car and bike show, pop-up market, live music, vendors, car competitions and more. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Brian Head Pond Skim - This Saturday at 9:30 p.m. the Brian Head Resort will host an event featuring a pond skimming competition and costume contest. The event will be located at the Giant Steps side on the lower end of the Race Course. Follow the link to register to participate and more information.

Cedar City Annual Kite Flight - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cedar Middle School will host a FREE event featuring a Health Fair, kite flying activities and more! Iron County students from pre-school to 6th grade will redeem their 3 months of reading for a free kite, book or movie pass. Food and drinks will be on sale by the Parowan Lion's Club. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Nihon Matsuri - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Japantown Street on 100 South between 200 West and 300 West will host a free event featuring cultural entertainment activities, martial arts, traditional tea ceremonies, local Japanese community exhibitions, and more! Follow the link for more information and the Cosplay sign-up sheet.

UTAH COUNTY

Vineyard Earth Day Planting Party - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Vineyard City, Utah Lake Authority and Lindon City will host an event at 282 West and 1600 North featuring a planting event with a target of 3,000 native plants. High boots and sunscreen are recommended. Gloves, water and snacks will be provided. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Earth Day Celebration at Ogden Nature Center - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Ogden Nature Center will host a FREE event featuring earth-friendly exhibitors, demonstrations, entertainment, food, activities, and more. Follow the link for more information.