No charges filed against West Valley City officer who shot man

Nine months after an incident that led a West Valley City police officer to shoot at a suspect, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced charges will not be filed.

Initially, police received a call in August 2022 that someone had been shot in the area between two restaurants in the area of 3469 S. Redwood Road.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the incident between the suspect and the victim was over an argument about a suspected theft.

Later, police found the suspect, 40-year-old Mitchell Van Halsey, near the Indoor Swap Meet and confronted him.

Officials reported that at some point, officers fired at Halsey. He was taken to the hospital and later booked into jail.

Police recovered a gun at the scene that was believed Halsey had in his possession.

"As captured by video recordings, the male appeared to be holding a firearm in his hand before falling to the ground," a summary of the district attorney's findings reads in part.

Nine months later, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he is declining to file criminal charges against the officer who fired their weapon at Halsey.