'Officer-involved critical incident' investigation underway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — An "officer-involved critical incident" occurred Sunday in West Valley City, but details about what happened are forthcoming.

West Valley City Police announced around 2:15 p.m. that the incident took place near 1500 West and 3500 South. No further information was provided.

A department spokesperson is en route to the scene. A FOX 13 News crew is also on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Officer-involved critical incidents (OICIs) are generally when a police officer uses potentially deadly force — including, but not limited to, the use of their firearm or a police vehicle. A suspect's death while in police custody can also be classified as an OICI.

The Salt Lake County Law Enforcement Task Force defines an OICI as:

I) The use of a dangerous weapon by an officer against a person that causes injury to any person;

II) A fatal injury to any person except the officer, resulting from the use of a motor vehicle by an officer;

III) The death of a person who is in law enforcement custody, but not including deaths that are the result of disease, natural causes, or conditions that have been medically diagnosed prior to the person’s death; or

IV) A fatal injury to a person resulting from the efforts of an officer attempting to prevent a person’s escape from custody, make an arrest, or otherwise gain physical control of a person.

The county's "OICI protocol" involves an investigation into the incident by members of outside police agencies.