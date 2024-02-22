No charges filed one year after Murray man locks woman and dog in fatal storage unit fire

MURRAY, Utah — Not a day goes by that Laurice Williamson doesn't think about her daughter Morgan Kay Harris.

"I have not gone one day without crying because I miss my daughter and the way she died was so horrific and I can't even let my mind think about the things that could've prevented it because it's just maddening," Williamson said.

Harris was 27 years old when she and her dog were killed in a storage unit fire in Murray one year ago on February 18.

In a probable cause statement from February 2023, Murray Police arrived on the scene and spoke with Wardell who admitted to closing the storage unit with the victim and her dog inside, placing a lock on it before leaving the area on foot. Police said the fire broke out after Wardell had left, killing the victim and dog who were trapped inside.

The storage unit was not opened until firefighters responded, the victim was later identified as Morgan Kay Harris.

Wardell was arrested for negligent homicide and kidnapping in connection to her death, but over a year later, charges have still not been filed against Wardell.

He is currently serving a prison sentence, unrelated to Harris's death, for two counts of domestic violence-related criminal mischief, two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault related to domestic violence, and one count of attempted possession of a dangerous weapon.

He has not been issued a release date.

"I've kind of been able to just take a deep breath and relax knowing at least he's behind bars, but it is frustrating knowing the investigation was over, I don't remember, over a month ago, and I was told that the DA has all the information and I would be contacted and I haven't been and I have no explanation as to why," Williamson said. "I don't know when charges will be filed, I don't know what charges are going to be filed."

In a statement shared with Fox 13 News Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill, said, "The amount of time the screening process takes varies for each case. Factors that can affect the screening process include but are not limited to the evidence that is available, witnesses, and additional investigation that prosecutors may request from law enforcement investigators."

Fox 13 News also reached out to Murray Police for additional information available on the completed investigation, they had nothing further to release for details on the investigation completion at this time.

As Laurice continues to wait for justice, she's pleading for more legislation from lawmakers and more action from everyday Utahns to help keep domestic violence victims safe.

"It's been disheartening as I've tried to make people aware of what happened and what we can do to change it, there are very few people that will step up and actually do something like show up to the courthouse when he's about to be released, or write their senators, or read about a new bill," Williamson said. "Until you've been affected by it you don't feel that it's relevant or you're not even aware of the problems."