No explanation why Woods Cross police chief placed on administrative leave

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Woods Cross officials confirmed Tuesday that police chief Chad Soffe has been placed on administrative leave, but refused to explain why.

Last week, FOX 13 News learned that Soffe had been placed on leave on July 27, but no other information was made available due to it being a matter of employee privacy.

In a social media post Friday, Soffe wrote, "37 full time years it's time to call it. When you know, you will know," but did not offer any explanation.

Soffe has served as Woods Cross police chief since 2019, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that he served with the Garland City and Cottonwood Heights police departments, along with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

In the statement confirming Soffe had been placed on administrative leave, the city said it does not comment on personnel issues "to ensure the employees' rights are protected."

Scott Buchanan will serve as interim chief during Soffe's absence.

On Facebook, Soffe thanked the officers he has worked during his career.