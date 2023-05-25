No injuries after Holladay building collapses with construction workers inside

HOLLADAY, Utah — Construction workers were able to escape major injury after a structure collapsed in Holladay on Thursday afternoon.

Workers were renovating the commercial building in the area of 4890 South Highland when the collapse occurred. All the workers were able to get out of the building unharmed.

Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Kelly Bird believes that, according to a preliminary investigation, the workers had struck a load-bearing wall during the renovation that resulted in the collapse.

Due to the remaining areas of the structure remaining unstable, the surrounding businesses will remain closed until the affected structure is completely taken down and demolished out of an abundance of caution.

"While we were here on the scene, there was a part of the wall here on the front that did collapse further," said Bird.

No gas leaks were detected at this time, and the surrounding area and structures remain under investigation while crews assess the damage.

