No injuries after ice debris breaks van windshield on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though Utah drivers have been warned repeatedly to clear their vehicles of ice and snow before traveling to keep others safe on the road, not everyone got the message.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a van windshield was broken Friday after it was hit by "big chunk of ice" that had come off another vehicle.

The accident occurred on southbound Interstate 15 near 500 South.

While the damage was right in front of the driver, UHP said no one was injured in the accident.

"Now that the snow has calmed down, this is a good reminder to clear the ice and snow off your vehicle!," the agency tweeted.

UHP officials said they responded to hundreds of accidents Thursday and Friday as a snowstorm moved in, creating hazardous conditions on most state roadways.