No injuries after plane on fire lands at Spanish Fork Airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Photos show the aftermath after a plane with a presumed engine fire landed at Spanish Fork Airport and was engulfed by flames.

No one was injured in the incident after the plane landed successfully late Thursday afternoon.

According to Spanish Fork Fire Department, the plane reported an engine fire on approach to the airport, with smoke filling the cabin.

Spanish Fork Community News

Once the plane landed, the fire department was able to extinguish the flames within 25 minutes.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story