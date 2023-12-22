Watch Now
No injuries after plane on fire lands at Spanish Fork Airport

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 19:46:10-05

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Photos show the aftermath after a plane with a presumed engine fire landed at Spanish Fork Airport and was engulfed by flames.

No one was injured in the incident after the plane landed successfully late Thursday afternoon.

According to Spanish Fork Fire Department, the plane reported an engine fire on approach to the airport, with smoke filling the cabin.

412271749_867410352061049_8163812995772650638_n.jpg

Once the plane landed, the fire department was able to extinguish the flames within 25 minutes.

