'No More, Not Here': Students using videos to spark change in Davis School District

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Students in the Davis School District are looking to change the culture and climate in their schools.

A new video series, titled "No More, Not Here," was directed, acted in and edited by students in the district. It invites their peers to be more inclusive and positive.

It also is allowing them a chance to address what they feel is important.

"The issues in our district, in our schools, with racism and just any other discrimination toward any kind," said Joshua Flores, a Clearfield High School junior.

That was brought to the forefront in November, when the U.S. Department of Justice found serious and widespread racism in the district.

"Because growing up in the district, I had felt that and I had seen it. It was more like, finally this is being brought to light after how many years," said Brielle Hall, a senior at Woods Cross High School.

It was something that became even more glaring when 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor, a Black student in the district who also had autism, died by suicide a week later. Her family says she was bullied at school.

"We have a big issue and the students are willing to be a part of that change, so it's great, just amazing," said Caray Long, a coordinator for the district's Office of Equal Opportunity.

Long says the hope is that this will help bring more awareness.

"That our students understand that they need to be respectful — be respectful and kind to one another. You don't know what you don't know, until you know you don't know it," said Long.

With the students having their voice heard, they are now looking at what other topics they can touch on in the future.

"I think with the upcoming video, it would be really good to highlight one subject and just talk about how that plays out in schools," said Hannah Richardson, a Woods Cross High senior.

Long says the district has a series of four more videos that will air this school year. These videos will be shown in every classroom in all 92 schools in the district.