No spy balloon! Chick-fil-A makes surprising drop into Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Seeing as how everyone is a little antsy when it comes to mysterious balloons these days, it probably wasn't the wisest of decisions for a popular chicken restaurant to drop into a Salt Lake City neighborhood unannounced.

But the giant red Chick-fil-A balloon brushed off all concerns Friday morning before setting down in the middle of a quiet Sugar House street.

Pat Theobald

The giant balloon was spotted hovering over the neighborhood before landing in a tight space between trees, cars and a school bus on Logan Avenue near 1000 East.

It's not known why Chick-fil-A threw caution to the wind when it came to the safety of residents, but it's nothing new for the fast food restaurant.

Last April, the balloon landed inside the Salt Lake City Cemetery during a promotional event. At the time, a restaurant spokesperson said the balloon is an authorized aircraft and allowed to land wherever the pilot feels is safe.