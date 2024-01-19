No violations found after worker fatally electrocuted at Chick-fil-A

RIVERTON, Utah — More than three months after a contractor was electrocuted and died while working on machinery at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Riverton, officials say no violations against the employer were found.

On October 11, a 38-year-old electrician was working on a dishwasher inside the restaurant and was severely electrocuted in the process.

Though paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased about 30 minutes after the incident.

The man was a contracted employee and not a Chick-fil-A worker, however, a final report conducted by the Utah Labor Commission found no violations in the incident.

The report states that the worker was asked to remove a clog in the base of the dishwasher while he was at the restaurant. Through an investigation, it was discovered the worker was not licensed to work on any electrical or other food service equipment except for a specific brand of fryers, ovens and holding cabinets, the report states.

Security camera footage was reviewed and standing water was seen underneath the dishwasher, the final report states. The worker is then seen placing down a piece of cardboard on the floor before laying in front of the machinery and placing "his hand inside the machine while it was plugged into the wall outlet."

"The electrical panel switch labeled 'dishwasher' was not turned off nor was the machine power cord unplugged from the wall outlet at the time of service," the final report states.

In images captured by security cameras after the incident, a Chick-fil-A employee is seen unplugging the dishwasher.

The Utah Labor Commission found no violations found after the incident and thus, no citations were issued.